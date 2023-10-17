The Radiation Protection Authority in Zambia has raised alarm over the alarming increase in cancer cases across various age groups within the society. This growing trend of cancer diagnoses has sparked deep concern and led the authority to consider launching investigations into the potential causes.

Brigadier-General Adrian Maleya, the Chairperson of the Radiation Protection Authority Board, expressed his worry as hospitals across the nation are seeing a significant influx of cancer cases. Unfortunately, the precise causes of this surge remain unidentified, making it essential to delve into the root causes of the issue through research.

Dr. Maleya pointed out that dietary habits could be one of the potential factors contributing to the growing number of cancer cases. Understanding the role of food choices and other lifestyle factors in cancer development is among the critical areas that the authority aims to explore in their research efforts.

Speaking in Livingstone, Dr. Maleya officially inaugurated a three-day seminar for Radiation Protection officers from all regions of the country. The seminar serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, discussion, and the development of strategies to address the concerning rise in cancer cases and the potential role of radiation in this context.

Cancer has become a significant public health challenge worldwide, with its effects felt deeply in Zambia.