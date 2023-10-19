The Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka is undergoing extensive rehabilitation that will see its old radiotherapy equipment replaced with new advanced diagnostic 0978484850 equipment.

Hospital Public Relations officer, Mwiza Mwiya said in a statement in Lusaka today that the upgrade is anticipated to significantly improve effective cancer treatment in the county.

Ms Mwiya adds that the development will also reduce transportation and logistical costs for patients.

“The government is also in the process of establishing two additional cancer treatment centers. One will be located in Ndola, and the other in Livingstone, extending the reach of cancer care services across the country.” Ms Mwiya stated.

She disclosed that the construction of the two new cancer treatment centers will be funded through the Arab Bank for Economic Development, Fund for international development, and Government Republic of Zambia loan facility.

Ms Mwiya explained that in 2022, the country recorded about 13,800 cancer diagnoses, 2,848 patients seeking treatment at the facility and 549 patients awaiting radiotherapy.

She said cancer is a complex disease that requires a multi-modality approach, which includes surgery, chemotherapy, and palliative care.

Meanwhile, Ms Mwiya said the Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka remains the sole facility in Zambia offering radiotherapy treatment.

She said currently patients in need of radiotherapy treatment will be sent to facilities in Tanzania and India, with the government bearing the full cost, as government works on replacing the old radiotherapy equipment that is non functional.

“The Cancer Diseases Hospital continues to provide essential cancer care services, including chemotherapy, surgery, and palliative care, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive support during their treatment journey. “said Ms Mwiya