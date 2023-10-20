“Woah” stands as a testament to Chanda Mbao’s exceptional skills in the hip-hop realm. His return exudes confidence and a magnetic swagger that’s impossible to overlook. With Muko’s added finesse, the song becomes an absolute hit!

The official music video for “Woah,” directed by Fanwell, is nothing short of extraordinary. The visuals perfectly complement the track’s energy and style, promising an immersive experience for viewers.

Credit for the incredible production of this track goes to Chase Iyan, reaffirming Chanda Mbao’s consistent delivery of high-quality music.