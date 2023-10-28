In a bid to strengthen trade ties and foster investment opportunities, the President Hakainde Hichilema, met with prominent international delegations recently. Discussions primarily centered around trade, investment, and the role of positive discrimination in procurement processes.

President Hichilema welcomed a delegation from the Norwegian-Africa Business Association, led by Ms. Mathilde Thue, at State House. The talks emphasized the significance of Zambia’s vast potential for water harvesting, irrigation, mechanization, and efficient resource management. The President urged the Norwegian-Africa Business Association to address the concern of the high cost of capital in Africa and invited them to consider investing in Zambia. The country’s strategic location, favorable hydrology, and efficient logistical support through various corridors position Zambia as a hub for swift exports and a wide array of business opportunities.



Furthermore, another delegation from the United Green in the United Kingdom expressed their interest in investing in Zambia’s agri-business sector. President Hichilema welcomed this prospect, highlighting Zambia’s over 1 million hectares of arable land in farm blocks and its potential to become a significant food basket for the region and beyond. The emphasis was on agro-processing and establishing supply chains, which not only create jobs but also contribute to building a diverse and robust economy.

President Hichilema underlined the importance of changing the traditional narrative that Africa solely exports raw materials. These discussions with international partners exemplify Zambia’s commitment to enhancing its agricultural sector for both food security and economic growth, providing valuable opportunities for investors and further economic development in the region.