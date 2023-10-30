Nchanga Rangers are mourning club legend Evans Chewe Nkalamu who has died in Chingola after illness.

Former goalkeeper Chewe died late on Saturday afternoon at Nchanga North Hospital in Chingola.

He won the 1998 FAZ Super Division title with Nchanga.

His peers were Moses Sichone, Elijah Tana, Evans Mwaba, Israel Mwanza, Laughter Chilembi and Harry Milanzi among others.

Nchanga president Shapi Shacinda:“The Club has received the death of Mr. Chewe with shock and utmost sadness. He was one of our 1998 Club legends, who won the Super Division title, and brought a lot of pride and joy to our Club.”

“Mr. Chewe continued to make valuable contributions to the Club even after retiring from active football and he was at some point one of our coaches. His contribution to the growth of the Club and football in general cannot be explained in any words as it was massive,” Shacinda said.

Chewe played for Nchanga between 1994 and 2004 before joining Caps United in Zimbabwe.

He rejoined Brave in 2008 and a season later he signed for Konkola Mine Police in 2010.

Chewe was goalkeeper coach at Nchanga from 2015 to 2019.