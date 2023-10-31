President Hakainde Hichilema and members of his government paid a visit to the home of the late Mr. Amusaa Mwanamwambwa, the former Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia. This somber occasion allowed them to offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Mr. Mwanamwambwa’s widow, Mrs. Catherine Mwanamwambwa, and their three daughters, as well as other extended family members, welcomed the president and his delegation to their home during this difficult time. The meeting with the family was filled with deep emotions as they came together to remember and honor the late Mr. Amusaa Mwanamwambwa.

In a heartfelt show of support and compassion, President Hakainde Hichilema and his team offered comfort to the grieving family through prayers and the singing of funeral hymns. Their presence and words of solace aimed to provide strength and unity during this period of mourning.

Late Mr. Amusaa Mwanamwambwa’s passing represents a significant loss to the nation of Zambia. In a message written in the book of condolence at the house of mourning in Chongwe, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed gratitude for the time that Mr. Mwanamwambwa had to live and serve the nation.

Later, President Hichilema took a moment to console widow Catherine and other close family members. He extended his condolences and shared in their grief as a testament to the deep respect and admiration for the late former Speaker of the National Assembly.

During his visit to the funeral house, President Hichilema also took the time to greet mourners who had gathered to pay their respects to the late Amusaa Mwanamwambwa. The President showed his appreciation for their presence and support during this time of loss.



Among the mourners were school children who attend Twatasha School, which was established by the late Mr. Amusaa Mwanamwambwa on his farm in 2001, with funding assistance from the Netherlands.

The President was joined during this visit by the Finance Minister SitumbeKo Musokotwane, Water Development Minister Mike Mposha, Chongwe District Commissioner Evans Lupiya, and Chongwe Mayor Christopher Habeenzu.

Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nellie Mutti, also visited the funeral house to pay her respects and signed the book of condolence. She described the late Mr. Mwanamwambwa as a committed servant of the legislature, evident through the significant impact he had on both local and international parliamentary bodies. His legacy of service and dedication will be remembered and celebrated by many.