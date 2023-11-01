By Michael Chishala
Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu recently announced his return into active politics, to the surprise of no one. According to information in the public domain, it strongly suggests that he resigned as PF President in August 2021 and he then wrote to Cabinet Office informing them he was no longer party President and therefore entitled to his benefits as per Benefits of Former Presidents (Amendment) Act of 1998.
Cabinet Office obliged and have been paying him taxpayer money for his benefits as a former president, presumably because they did their due diligence and were satisfied that he was no longer in active politics. The Act states in Section 5(1) as follows:
5(1) The pension and other benefits conferred by this Act shall not be paid, assigned or provided to a former President who is—
(a) in receipt of a salary from the Government; or
(b) engaged in active politics
“Active politics” is defined in the Act to mean either “the doing of any act indicating a person’s intention to hold elective or appointive office” or “the holding of elective or appointive office” in a political party or in an organization whose main aim is the furtherance of political objectives.
All this raises a number of pertinent issues. Mr Lungu on 28th October 2023 declared out of his own mouth the following as quoted by News Diggers:
“I have decided to return to active politics and continue as president of PF…. I am back to active politics as PF president elected in 2021 with a mandate up to 2026. The PF will hold a general conference at the right time to choose a leader before the next elections in 2026. After this conference, I will hand over to whoever will be elected to lead the PF in the 2026 general elections.”
He was thus clearly admitting that he has been the PF president all along since 2021, hence the use of the word “continue” and referencing his “mandate” up to 2026. Three big issues immediately arise:
1. If Mr Lungu is still PF president from his election in 2021 by his own public admission, does it mean he is guilty of obtaining money under false pretences which is an offence under Zambian law? Why would he claim his benefits from the government if he was still PF president at the time? Does it mean he deliberately misled the government of Zambia that he was no longer in active politics (as defined by the Act) when in fact, he was?
2. Mr Lungu receiving his generous benefits on the basis of a misleading letter he wrote to Cabinet Office suggests he uttered a false document to the government of Zambia. The law frowns upon such, and he may be liable to being prosecuted for this.
3. If Mr Lungu is still the PF president and this was already known to Cabinet Office, why have they been spending hundreds of thousands of Kwacha on him, including spending possibly millions to build him a retirement home?
Mr Lungu might be at risk of being dragged to court for fraud, obtaining money under false pretences and uttering a false document to the government. Provided he did in fact resign as PF President and there is documentary proof of this, he will have to answer some very difficult questions on the witness stand to square his latest public statements with the letters on file.
If he ends up in court and faced with fines and possible jail time he retreats to the previous default position of retirement, his zombie party dies even faster. And it means his foot soldiers have to go fight Mr Miles Sampa without him and that fight will be very ugly and protracted with no prisoners taken.
Michael Chishala is a Zambian analyst, blogger, and ICT Specialist. He has interests in Philosophy, Economics, Politics and Art. Email: michael [at] zambia [dot] co [dot] zm.
REFERENCES
1.Lusaka Times
Is former President Edgar Lungu engaged in “active politics”?
2.Zambia Daily Mail
Lungu’s resignation not yet in effect – Chilangwa
3.News Diggers
I won’t allow PF to die, vows Lungu as he announces political comeback
I differed with some guy at City Market, only to tell me ati you will finish like PF, is that the way we will be talking.
ECL is so dull it’s amazing that this guy is even a lawyer. Like Zuma this guy is going to finally end up in jail
You can not be so dull to the extent of cutting your own throat
He is not du.ll……..
He is just used of bending rules and lawlessness……….
Everything he does is in gray areas of the law………..
between pure law breaking and law obliging
He is a crooked lawyer, that’s why he lost his LAZ licence after defrauding a widow.
Michael Chishala may have a point here. Let’s see how Edgar Lungu’s sympathisers will defend him. I disagree with the writer’s characterisation of ECL’s letter to government to announce his retirement from active politics as uttering a false document. It’s not a false document because it was sent to government under Lungu’s hand. The correct offence is probably obtaining money by false pretence. Legal experts will of course have the last word.
The guy retired formally as president of the party, but never as a party member by tendering the letter to CO. There are no False Documents, Fraud or False Pretend here. He has come back from that retirement and government should be notified to that effect as before. All the moneys he received were for purposes of retirement. GRZ can just withdraw the allotment from when he rescinded the decision. Has he not already given back the government house?
He has not defrauded anybody. The problem is that we want to impose retirement on him. We have other civil servants and constitutional office holders who have retired before. Has anyone forfeited the package? If the government wants to take the ‘Crumbs’ from him let’s go on. But he will retire whenever he convinces himself so.
Just like the ministers who continued in office illegally after dissolution of parliament perpetuated by PF then were made to pay back so shall ediga be made to pay back.
He received the retirement package because he retired. He did not steal that money or was he wrongly given. When he resurfaced, he must lose that privilege. 3 past presidents in Zambia have done this before (Kay Kay, Titus and Alabee). ECL is the fourth one.
People have no food in their homes. Whatever you say about Lungu, people still managed to feed their families enough unlike our muzungu loving gay puppet. To judge Lungu against HH, you just need to go to a shop and look at the price tag. Your also need to go to Kitwe and and ask how people are surviving. Insala, privatization, tribalism, victimazation of other tribe and love for foreigners is what has brought Lungu back. If HH delivered on the following he promised, fuel at k5, fertilizer at k50 we would not be talking about Lungu today. Point at one infrastructure HH has built today. Only toilets and overcrowded dirty schools for the much celebrated CDF and free education. I would pay school fees for quality education than expose my kids to diseases and poor education.
Where is fuel procured???
Even here in Europe the price of a pump is equivalent to K42 per litre .. Wake up from slumber and grow more food, the price of unga will fall automatically. Or have your head checked before it is TOO LATE.
The law allows for a former leader to resign from active politics and draw benefits and also to return to politics. Our father ecl has done just that. He has left the house and is not fighting to continue to receive government benefits. Where is the problem? You are just threatened little boys. 2026 he is standing. Baficarla!!!
The problem is that while he was drawing his benefits, he was still PF president. Has that little detail escaped you wiseguy?
