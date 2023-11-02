In a historic moment of diplomatic cooperation, His Excellency Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, arrived in Zambia for a high-level official visit. The warm welcome extended by President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia sets the stage for significant discussions and collaborations between the two nations.

The official visit commenced with a joint press briefing held at State House, where President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his delight at hosting President Steinmeier and his delegation. President Hichilema warmly welcomed his esteemed guest and emphasized the strong historical ties and shared values between Zambia and Germany.

“Germany and Zambia share common values, in democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights,” President Hichilema remarked. “Our relationship dates back to our independence in 1964, and we greatly appreciate that it has strengthened over the years.”

President Hichilema also took the opportunity to express Zambia’s gratitude to the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union for their invaluable support in the debt restructuring process, which has been crucial for Zambia’s economic stability. Furthermore, he acknowledged their assistance in the Lobito Corridor project, a transformative initiative that connects three neighboring countries – Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola.

“The Lobito Corridor project will facilitate the easy movement of goods and passengers between our nations, enhancing trade and connectivity in the region,” President Hichilema explained. “This is a testament to the collaborative spirit that underlines our bilateral relations.”

Aligned with Zambia’s Foreign Policy, which is built on two pillars – Economic Diplomacy and Peace, Stability, and Security, President Hichilema reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with the Federal Republic of Germany on various economic initiatives. These initiatives aim to create job opportunities and foster economic growth, with a particular focus on sectors such as Energy, Agriculture, Water and Sanitation, and related technologies.

“We will continue to engage and collaborate with the Federal Republic of Germany on various economic initiatives that will create jobs and business opportunities for our people,” President Hichilema affirmed. “This partnership holds the promise of shared prosperity and a brighter future for both our nations.”

The official visit of President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Zambia marks a significant step in the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.