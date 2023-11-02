President Hakainde Hichilema has called for collaborative efforts within the region to combat food insecurity, as the nation grapples with the impact of regional food instability exacerbated by climate challenges and conflicts in neighboring countries.

During a meeting with the World Food Programme Director for the Southern Africa Development Community Region (SADC), Menghestab Haile, President Hichilema highlighted the vulnerability of the region’s food security. He emphasized the challenges posed by prolonged droughts, flash floods, and the looming El Niño, which negatively affect food production opportunities, as witnessed last year.

President Hichilema underscored the importance of addressing the insecurity in Eastern Congo, which remains a top agenda item for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security. He emphasized that the instability in Eastern Congo has far-reaching implications for the development of neighboring nations in the region. Vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly, are displaced, oppressed, and deprived of their lives and access to food.

In response to the situation, SADC has decided to establish a mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), enabling leaders to meet and collaborate on measures to stabilize the country and provide humanitarian aid to those affected.

While Zambia has sufficient food for domestic consumption, President Hichilema acknowledged the pressure stemming from neighboring countries that face food shortages, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the East African corridor, Malawi, and others. This increased demand has impacted food prices within Zambia.

President Hichilema affirmed Zambia’s determination to enhance agricultural productivity for both domestic consumption and exports beyond the region. He appealed to the World Food Programme for expertise to develop strategies to mitigate the anticipated El Niño’s impact in the region.

Zambia possesses favorable agronomic conditions suitable for a variety of foods, but the president stressed the need for full exploitation of this potential and the incorporation of technology in agriculture.

Menghestab Haile, the World Food Programme Director, urged leaders in the SADC region, with Zambia currently chairing the SADC Troika on Politics, Defense, and Security, to play a central role in addressing the Eastern Congo crisis. He revealed the dire humanitarian situation, with approximately 800,000 people displaced and about 50 women subjected to sexual violence daily, underlining the urgency for governments to allocate resources to address these issues.

Mr. Haile commended the Zambian government for its governance and leadership, describing Zambia as one of the two SADC member states offering promising change in the region. He stressed the role of Zambia in addressing food insecurity, emphasizing the need for SADC leaders to prepare for the expected El Niño by securing necessary resources.

In addition to discussions on food security and regional challenges, President Hichilema appointed and swore in Kennedy Lishimpe as the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services and Etambuyu Anamela as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation. The president encouraged the newly sworn-in officials to prioritize public service and urged them to work towards economic diplomacy and overcoming drug availability challenges in health facilities. He noted the importance of public servants upholding ethical standards in their roles.