A state witness has told the Lusaka Magistrate Court that former Lusaka Province Minister does not own any property in Silverest Residential area in Chongwe.

Francis Chiteta, a Human Resources Manager at Silverest also said Mr Lusambo’s wife Nancy does also not own any property in the area.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Lusambo’s Nancy has been charged with concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Testifying before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, Chiteta said he started working at Silverest in 2021 and that he never witnessed any transaction done by the Lusambos.

He stated that there are no records showing any transaction done by Mr Lusambo or his wife.

Mr Chiteta said he has access to all company records and he never came across any that showed that the Lusambos paid for any property.

Mr Chiteta further clarified that ownership of property in Silverest only happens when title deeds are issued.

He said Mr Lusambo and the wife have never been issued with a Certificate of Title because they did not purchase any property there.

When it was time for cross examination, the ACC prosecution told Court that they did not have any questions for their witness.

The matter has since been adjourned to December 12th 2023.