Fantastic Kabwe Warriors shot to the top of the FAZ Super Division table after thumping Green Buffaloes 3-0 at home in Kabwe on Saturday.
Victory in this Week 10 fixture at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium has catapulted Warriors to open a one point lead at the summit.
Coach Mumamba Numba’s side moved to 21 points after playing 10 matches.
A brace by Mwamba Mutombo and Ocean Mushure’s goal propelled Warriors to victory over Soldiers.
It was Warrior’s fourth consecutive win and victory number five in their last six matches.
Buffaloes are 11th on the table with 12 points from 10 matches played.
Meanwhile, FC Muza moved to second position following a 2-0 win over limping Prison Leopards at home in Choma.
In other games, defending champions Power Dynamos forced a 1-1 draw at Red Arrows in Lusaka as Zesco United drew 1-1 against Zanaco away in Lusaka.
FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 10 RESULTS
Forest Rangers 1-0 NAPSA Stars
Red Arrows 1-1 Power Dynamos
FC MUZA 2-0 Prison Leopards
Kabwe Warriors 3-0 Green Buffaloes
Mutondo Stars 0-1 Konkola Blades
Trident FC 1-2 Mufulira Wanderers
ZANACO 1-1 ZESCO United
Sunday, 5 November 2023
Nkana Vs Nkwazi FC
Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Green Eagles