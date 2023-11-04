Fantastic Kabwe Warriors shot to the top of the FAZ Super Division table after thumping Green Buffaloes 3-0 at home in Kabwe on Saturday.

Victory in this Week 10 fixture at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium has catapulted Warriors to open a one point lead at the summit.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s side moved to 21 points after playing 10 matches.

A brace by Mwamba Mutombo and Ocean Mushure’s goal propelled Warriors to victory over Soldiers.

It was Warrior’s fourth consecutive win and victory number five in their last six matches.

Buffaloes are 11th on the table with 12 points from 10 matches played.

Meanwhile, FC Muza moved to second position following a 2-0 win over limping Prison Leopards at home in Choma.

In other games, defending champions Power Dynamos forced a 1-1 draw at Red Arrows in Lusaka as Zesco United drew 1-1 against Zanaco away in Lusaka.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 10 RESULTS

Forest Rangers 1-0 NAPSA Stars

Red Arrows 1-1 Power Dynamos

FC MUZA 2-0 Prison Leopards

Kabwe Warriors 3-0 Green Buffaloes

Mutondo Stars 0-1 Konkola Blades

Trident FC 1-2 Mufulira Wanderers

ZANACO 1-1 ZESCO United

Sunday, 5 November 2023

Nkana Vs Nkwazi FC

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Green Eagles