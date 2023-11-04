The Lusaka High Court has dismissed the application for an injunction against the election of Miles Sampa as President of the Patriotic Front (PF) and Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency. The application was filed by former Leader of the Opposition, Brian Mundubile, and sought to challenge the legitimacy of Miles Sampa’s presidency.

Judge Situmbeko Chocho presided over the case and ruled that she could not grant an injunction before determining another related matter. Miles Sampa had previously filed a case seeking an injunction against PF members Given Lubinda and Nickson Chilangwa, who were holding themselves as Acting President and Secretary-General of the party, respectively. The judge emphasized the doctrine of equity and decided that Mr. Mundubile’s case should wait until the issues raised in Mr. Sampa’s matter were resolved.

Furthermore, Judge Chocho explained that she could not assess the legality of the extraordinary convention where Miles Sampa was elected until the matter brought against Mr. Lubinda and Mr. Chilangwa was decided. The judge’s decision highlighted the interrelated nature of the cases and the need for a structured legal process to handle the disputes.

Miles Sampa is represented by Lusaka-based lawyer Jeah Madaika. Two days ago, Brian Mundubile filed an injunction seeking to restrain Miles Sampa and Secretary-General Morgan Ng’ona from assuming their positions within the PF. The ongoing legal battles within the PF have added a layer of complexity to the party’s internal dynamics.

In her concluding remarks, Judge Chocho underscored the importance of maintaining an equitable legal process and emphasized that an injunction should not be used to encourage a multiplicity of actions. The proceedings under Cause Number 2023/HP/1899 have been stayed pending the determination of the related case under Cause 2023/HP/1866, and Mr. Mundubile has the option to seek joinder under the latter case.

This development sheds light on the ongoing legal disputes within the Patriotic Front and highlights the intricate legal proceedings involved in addressing the matter of party leadership.