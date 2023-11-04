The Zambia Police Intellectual Property Unit (IPU) recently carried out a successful operation, resulting in the seizure of 89 suspected counterfeit Replica Jerseys from Tich ‘B’ Investments shop located in the Kamwala area of Lusaka. The shop’s owner, identified as 45-year-old Mike Bwalya Chibale from the Silverest area in Chongwe, has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the counterfeit trade.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) holds the legal rights to the Replica Jerseys branded as “KoPa,” which are officially registered as intellectual property. The IPU’s operation targeted the suspected counterfeit jerseys valued at K40,050, ensuring that consumers are protected from fraudulent products.

Chibale has been charged with the offense of making, importing, or having in his possession coverings, labels, reels, or any reproductions, replicas, or representations of a trademark or mark, with the intent to deceive and apply them to goods. This action is in violation of Section (1) (g) of the Merchandise Marks Act, Chapter 405 of the laws of Zambia.

The accused will soon appear in court to answer for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement officials emphasize the importance of adhering to trademark and intellectual property regulations, warning traders against engaging in the sale of counterfeit products.

Reuben Kamanga, General Secretary of FAZ, expressed his gratitude to the Zambia Police for their continuous efforts in combatting the sale of fake replicas. Kamanga noted that a significant legal precedent was set in February 2018 when a Chinese national was sentenced to nine months of hard labor for selling counterfeit products. The hope was that such penalties would deter individuals from dealing in fake replicas.

Kamanga encouraged the public to make authentic purchases through FAZ and authorized dealerships, ensuring that they receive genuine, high-quality products.