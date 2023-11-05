Imanga Wamunyima, Member of Parliament for Nalolo, has publicly disassociated himself from a group of opposition lawmakers who are reportedly preparing an impeachment motion against the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti. Mr. Wamunyima has asserted that his name was included on the list of Members of Parliament without his consent.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr. Wamunyima clarified that he neither supports nor believes in the impeachment motion. He emphasized that he did not sign the motion and urged those behind it not to include MPs who have not been consulted on the matter. His statement comes in response to reports that Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu, has been collecting signatures from mostly opposition and independent MPs to raise a motion for Speaker Mutti’s impeachment.

Amid these political developments, John Mwendapole, the Chairperson of the Charismatic Voice Christian Network, expressed his concerns regarding the alleged move by the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) to push for a motion to impeach the Speaker of the National Assembly. Dr. Mwendapole advised the PF to focus on resolving its internal conflicts and refrain from pursuing actions that may destabilize the political landscape.

He further emphasized the importance of respecting Speaker Nelly Mutti, particularly as the first female Speaker in Zambia. Dr. Mwendapole maintained that Mutti carries out her duties diligently, without showing favoritism to any political party. He suggested that some opposition members may be undermining her authority in an attempt to appear victimized.

The Speaker’s role in the National Assembly is critical, as it includes maintaining order during debates and ensuring the fair and effective functioning of the legislative body.