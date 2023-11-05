Second Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Sepiso Mashanda, has warned the public not to play with military ordinances as they are deadly.

Brig Gen Mashanda stated this after information reached his office that a man of Kabwe had lost one of his legs after an unexploded Ordinance he purchased as scrap metal exploded at his home.

“These Ordinances are extremely dangerous and have the potential to cause total devastation.” If they can destroy an area within a 5-6 metres radius and turn a forest into ashes, they are not safe to be near.”

According to Gen Mashanda, this is not the first time his office has received such reports.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe and Provincial Police Chief Roy Kashimba have since urged the public to contact the military or police if they come across such devices, and have urged scrap metal dealers to distinguish between ordinary and not ordinary metal.

The source market for these devices remains unknown, but investigations are ongoing.