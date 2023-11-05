Second Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Sepiso Mashanda, has warned the public not to play with military ordinances as they are deadly.
Brig Gen Mashanda stated this after information reached his office that a man of Kabwe had lost one of his legs after an unexploded Ordinance he purchased as scrap metal exploded at his home.
“These Ordinances are extremely dangerous and have the potential to cause total devastation.” If they can destroy an area within a 5-6 metres radius and turn a forest into ashes, they are not safe to be near.”
According to Gen Mashanda, this is not the first time his office has received such reports.
Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe and Provincial Police Chief Roy Kashimba have since urged the public to contact the military or police if they come across such devices, and have urged scrap metal dealers to distinguish between ordinary and not ordinary metal.
The source market for these devices remains unknown, but investigations are ongoing.
Instead of targeting scrap metal dealers, Zambia Army must explain how these ordnances left their safe custody. Can the Director of Ordnance account for how many of them are estimated not to be in safe custody. This will help determine the extent of the problem and whether to confine the search to Kabwe alone. Scrap metal business must be closely monitored as there are a lot of criminal activities going on. Vital installations have been stripped for scrap, even people’s gates are uprooted in the night, water utilities haven’t been spared all because of scrap metal business. We can’t have a country where people do as they wish without consequence
Those ordinances come from them therefore there should be an investigations why they were left lying around