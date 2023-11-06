The United Party for National Development (UPND) government has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the civil service free from political influence and ensuring that public service workers can operate without political interference. Central Province Minister, Princess Kasune, emphasized this point during an address to public service workers in Kapiri Mposhi.

Minister Kasune highlighted that, in contrast to the previous regime, where some public service workers were actively involved in partisan politics, the UPND administration is dedicated to upholding the non-partisan nature of civil service. She expressed concerns that the previous government’s political partisanship led to the politicization of public service delivery, resulting in some regions being denied development opportunities.

Central Province Minister Kasune urged civil servants to remain nonpartisan while supporting the policies of the current government. She stressed that the UPND administration would not allow the politicization of the civil service, as President Hakainde Hichilema had made it clear that enough was enough.

The Minister encouraged public service workers to take on the role of conveying the government’s developmental achievements to the people of Zambia. She noted that while the government has achieved progress in various development areas, it was essential for the civil servants who are implementing government programs, policies, and projects to actively communicate these successes.

In her address, Ms. Kasune urged public service workers to play a pivotal role in ensuring the proper utilization of public resources and efficient procurement processes to minimize wastage and contribute to the country’s development. She emphasized the critical role that civil servants play in Zambia’s progress and the importance of their contributions to the nation’s development.

Laiford Chilonda, a head teacher at Imansa Secondary School, thanked the government for introducing the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility credit window. This initiative aims to support farmers who do not have access to farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP). Chilonda praised the initiative for enabling public service workers to access affordable farming inputs, encouraging them to participate in farming and support the government’s efforts to boost maize production, reduce the price of mealie meal, and enhance food security in the country.