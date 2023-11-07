Zambia is yet to confirm its home venue for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

The Chipolopolo will host Congo Brazzaville on November 17 before facing Niger away four days later.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Levy Mwanawasa Stadium which is the only available home ground for Zambia is yet to be certified ready to host the World Cup match.

In his weekly column, Kamanga said FAZ is collaborating with the government, who are the owners of Levy Mwanawasa stadium, to ensure that the infrastructure is compliant with the FIFA and CAF requirements.

Mwanawasa Stadium underwent renovations recently.

“The only lingering sticky point is about the final authority to play our match at home at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. We have been collaborating with the government who are the owners of the stadium to ensure that we are fully compliant with the FIFA/CAF requirements,” Kamanga wrote.

“With Heroes Stadium completely struck off the list of FIFA approved stadia; we only have Levy Mwanawasa as our fall-back stadium. We remain optimistic that the final approval will be given once all the touch ups are done in line with the set benchmarks by CAF,” he stated.