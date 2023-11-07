A close adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, lost his life on his birthday after a hidden grenade among his birthday gifts exploded. The tragic event took place as Major Chastyakov, 39, returned to his apartment with presents from his colleagues and began opening them with his 13-year-old son.

Initial reports suggested that the major’s son had inadvertently started turning the ring on the grenade, but Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Igor Klymenko, clarified the sequence of events, stating that Major Chastyakov had taken the grenade away from his child and accidentally triggered the explosive device, leading to the tragic explosion.

The news of Major Chastyakov’s untimely death was confirmed by General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, on his Telegram page. General Zaluzhny expressed his profound grief and described Major Chastyakov as a close friend, highlighting his dedication to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their ongoing battle against Russian aggression.

“Inexplicable pain and a heavy loss for the armed forces and for me personally. My aide and close friend Major Gennady Chastyakov died under tragic circumstances today, on his birthday, in the bosom of the family. An unidentified explosive device went off in one of the gifts,” wrote General Zaluzhny on his Telegram channel. He also extended his condolences to Major Chastyakov’s wife and four children.

Initially, the incident was reported as a suspected assassination using a booby-trapped gift, but further details have since emerged. Major Chastyakov’s wife revealed that the fatal gift contained a bottle of alcohol and shot glasses shaped like grenades. A subsequent search of the apartment by the police uncovered five more live grenades.

Reports indicate that Major Chastyakov was well-trained in handling grenades, having graduated from a military academy.

The police have now identified a fellow soldier who presented the fatal gift to Major Chastyakov, and an investigation is currently underway to shed light on the circumstances leading to this tragic accident.

The incident has been described as a “tragic accident” by authorities, and the Interior Minister has urged the public to await the outcome of the official investigation.