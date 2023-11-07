Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds have blown off the roof of a 1 x 3 classroom block and the office of the deputy head teacher at Mukuba Primary School in Kanchibiya District.

Kanchibiya District Commissioner Chrispin Chilekwa confirmed the incident in Kanchibiya district stating that the incident happened around 15.00 hours.

Mr Chilekwa said the strong wind also blew off the roofs of seven houses near the Mukuba Primary School area.

The District Commissioner said the unfortunate He said several properties were soaked and some damaged by the rains after the roofs were blown off from the school and the houses.

Mr Chilekwa said an assessment report of the situation is being prepared and will be submitted to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) at the Provincial offices.

“Government sympathises with the affected families and is looking for the best possible way on how to mitigate the situation,” said Mr Chilekwa.

Meanwhile, Mumbuwu Ward Councillor Sosten Sampa expressed sadness after conducting a spot check on the affected school and houses, saying the situation needed urgent attention.

“The strong wind was very unusual as it rippled off the roof of the classroom block and some houses,” pointed out Mr Sampa.

And Mukuba Head Teacher Harriet Mulenga said the Unfortunate incident will adversely affect the grades five and three pupils who were using the classroom block.

She expressed sadness that the situation has happened at a crucial time when pupils are remaining with less than two weeks to commence writing their end-of-year exams.

“I’m appealing to well-wishers to come on board and help in any way possible,” said Mrs Mulenga.