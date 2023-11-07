Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana has dismissed social media reports that Cornelius Mulenga also known as Chellah Tukuta has been appointed Deputy Editor in Charge of Photography” and “Chief Photographer” at the Zambia Daily Mail.

Mr. Kawana says no such position exists at the Zambia Daily Mail.

He says no such appointment has been made and has encouraged the public to ask those claiming to have been appointed by the President to produce the purported letter of Appointment.

In a statement to ZNBC News last evening, Mr. Kawana said the Public may wish to know that the Presidency can never be the one to appoint any person to such technical positions no matter how close he maybe to the people.

The Permanent Secretary said there are relevant authorities that fill in such positions that deal with videos, images, audios, graphics or indeed sounds.

Mr. Kawana has since urged the public to dismiss the said claim with the contempt it deserves.