Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana has dismissed social media reports that Cornelius Mulenga also known as Chellah Tukuta has been appointed Deputy Editor in Charge of Photography” and “Chief Photographer” at the Zambia Daily Mail.
Mr. Kawana says no such position exists at the Zambia Daily Mail.
He says no such appointment has been made and has encouraged the public to ask those claiming to have been appointed by the President to produce the purported letter of Appointment.
In a statement to ZNBC News last evening, Mr. Kawana said the Public may wish to know that the Presidency can never be the one to appoint any person to such technical positions no matter how close he maybe to the people.
The Permanent Secretary said there are relevant authorities that fill in such positions that deal with videos, images, audios, graphics or indeed sounds.
Mr. Kawana has since urged the public to dismiss the said claim with the contempt it deserves.
Why is Kawana speaking for the Daily Mail? The Daily Mail should speak for itself. Is it really a reporter without fear or favour? We can all see that Government has continued to pull the strings at these media created by the Second Republic and they call this freedom? UPND please do something different from PF otherwise you will have the same destiny come 2026
“There’s no such post….” Just like your previous position. This government is a let down and very frivolous.