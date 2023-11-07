Nchanga Rangers maintained their lead in FAZ National Division One after edging Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 at home in Chingola at the weekend.

Striker Bornwell Mwape scored the goal for Brave Rangers at Nchanga Stadium.

Nchanga leads the table with 20 points, one above second placed Atletico Lusaka after 10 matches played.

Atletico Lusaka moved to 19 points after thumping Kitwe United 2-0 in their Week 10 match.

Kitwe are tenth in the league with 11 points.

Lumwana Radiants are third on the table with 17 points following a 2-0 victory over Young Prison Leopards.

Fourth placed City of Lusaka drew 1-1 with visiting Indeni to move to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Chambishi recorded their first win of the season when overcoming Chipata United 2-1 over the weekend.

Chambishi had posted eight draws and one defeat prior to edging Chipata.

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1 – WEEK 10 RESULTS

Young Prisons Leopards 0-2 Lumwana Radiants

Atletico Lusaka 2-0 Kitwe United

Young Green Buffaloes 1-2 Aguila Stars

Chipata United 1-2 Chambishi

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Quattro Kalumbila 2-2 Kafue Eagles

Jumulo FC 1-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

City of Lusaka 1-1 Indeni FC

Mpulungu Youth 1-0 National Assembly (ABANDONED)