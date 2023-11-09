Zambian rapper and songwriter Tim Chisenga, professionally known as ‘Tim’ has finally dropped his highly anticipated debut album, “Sonder.” With 21 tracks featuring a diverse lineup of artists spanning both seasoned and emerging talents in the Zambian music scene, Tim has curated a sonic masterpiece that transcends generational boundaries. The album, named after the concept of “sonder” – the realization that everyone has a complex and vivid life – offers a profound and diverse musical journey, exploring themes of love, pain, resilience, and the intricacies of the human experience.

Boasting a lineup of industry heavyweights like Chef 187, Pompi, Abel Musukwa Chungu, Tio Nason, Jae Cash, and more, this album showcases a convergence of distinct talents. The collaborative synergy among these artists elevates the album, ensuring it stands out and creates ripples in the music scene.

