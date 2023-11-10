Tinted Cosmetics, the proudly Zambian makeup brand known for innovation and commitment to enhancing beauty, is proud to announce that it was the main makeup sponsor at the prestigious MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, which took place from November 1st to 4th, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s history.

Tinted Cosmetics was the first Zambian makeup brand to take center stage at the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, one of the most anticipated and celebrated events in the fashion industry. This partnership showcases Tinted Cosmetics’ dedication to supporting African fashion and beauty on a global scale.

MTC Windhoek Fashion Week is a platform for emerging and established fashion designers from Namibia and across Africa, has gained international recognition for its commitment to showcasing African talent and creativity. The brand’s involvement in this prestigious event signifies a powerful collaboration between two leading forces in African beauty and fashion.

Tinted Cosmetics is widely renowned for its high-quality products that cater to diverse skin tones and types. Their mission is to celebrate and enhance the natural beauty of every individual. By taking on the role of the makeup sponsor at the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, Tinted Cosmetics is not only highlighting the brand’s excellence but also promoting the message of inclusivity and empowerment in the beauty industry.

Founder and CEO, Christina Sakala, expressed her excitement about this historic moment, saying, “We are thrilled to be a part of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, and we are proud to represent Zambia on such a prominent stage. Our brand has always been about inclusion and we are just getting started; it’s both monumental and encouraging us to be able to showcase our brand on this stage. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to celebrating beauty in all its forms.”

As a makeup sponsor, Tinted Cosmetics provided the makeup products and expertise that were needed to create stunning looks that complemented the fashion designs on the runway. This partnership signifies a significant step forward in building bridges between countries within the African fashion and beauty industries.