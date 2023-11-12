Today’s Scripture

Now therefore, give me this mountain of which the LORD spoke in that day…”

Joshua 14:12, NKJV

Now Is the Time

Friend, sometimes we think that we’re running out of time to accomplish a dream. You might think you’ve made too many mistakes, missed your chance, or you’re too old. That’s the way Caleb probably felt. For forty years he had been kept out of the Promised Land because of the negative report of the other ten spies. He had been courageous and obedient. It looked like other people stopped his dream. But what God promised, He’s going to bring to pass. When Caleb was eighty-five years old, God said, “I haven’t forgotten about you. I said you’d go into the Promised Land, and now’s the time.”

It’s not too late for you to become all you were created to be. God has not forgotten about the dreams He put in your heart. You’re not running out of time; you’re running into time. God is ordering your steps. You haven’t missed out on what is best; it wasn’t the right time. You’re about to come in to some bests—best opportunities, best relationships, best health, and best resources.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that whether Your promise is fulfilled in my life today or years from now, You will bring it to pass in Your perfect time. Thank You that I too can say, ‘God, give me this mountain.’ I declare that every giant, every obstacle that stands in the way, will be conquered. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

