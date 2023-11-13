Tragedy struck the football world as Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, aged 28, passed away after collapsing during a league match between Egnatia and Partizani in Albania. The sudden and devastating incident occurred on the pitch during the game on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the Albanian football community.

Despite immediate medical attention from specialist doctors, Dwamena, who was playing for Egnatia, tragically succumbed to the unexpected event, as confirmed by the Albanian Football Federation (AFL). Dwamena had been a standout player in the Albanian league this season, leading the scoring charts with nine goals. His contributions extended beyond club football, having earned nine caps for Ghana’s national team and scoring two goals.

The match was immediately abandoned following the distressing incident, prompting the AFL to postpone all upcoming games scheduled in Albania for the week.

Expressing their deepest sympathies, the AFL conveyed condolences to Dwamena’s family and the Egnatia club, acknowledging the profound impact of this loss on the Albanian football community.

In response to the heartbreaking news, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) extended their sympathies to Dwamena’s family, recognizing his significant contributions to the national team. GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku praised Dwamena’s commitment and class on the field in representing Ghana.

Dwamena’s career had seen both successes and challenges. In 2017, a proposed transfer to Brighton worth £14m fell through due to a failed medical. Subsequently, he played for Levante in La Liga and also spent time on loan at Real Zaragoza.

His history included a previous on-pitch collapse during a cup match in Austria in 2021 while playing for Blau-Weiss Linz against Hartberg. Despite this incident, Dwamena recovered and continued his professional career. Reports indicate he had undergone a heart operation and had an automatic defibrillator implanted.

Former clubs, including Levante and Real Zaragoza, paid tribute to Dwamena, highlighting his enduring legacy and impact within their respective teams.

The untimely passing of Raphael Dwamena has deeply saddened the football community, with tributes pouring in from various corners of the sport, honoring his contributions and remembering him as a dedicated and talented player. His sudden departure leaves a void that will be felt far beyond the pitch.