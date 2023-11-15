Minister Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has described as fake, the alleged list of opposition PF office bearers supposedly from the Registrar of Societies.REGISTRAR OF SOCIETY HAS NOT BEEN FIRED-MWIIMBU
Mr Mwiimbu has also clarified that the Registrar of Societies has not been fired but reassigned to other duties at cabinet office, contrary to social media reports.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka , Mr. Mwiimbu said the alleged list shows former President Edgar Lungu having been registered as PF President in 2002 and yet he was a member of the UPND at the time.
He said that late President Michael Sata was PF President as of 2002 contrary to indications by the said list making rounds on social media.
And Mr Mwiimbu stated that the Registrar of Societies has no mandate to issue any list without consultation with the Attorney General who is a lawyer for the government.
Mr Mwiimbu confirmed that the Registrar of Societies advised parliament on the changes on the names of PF office bearers hence the move by the Speaker of the National Assembly to take note of the changes.
Mr Mwiimbu added that he has been forced to comment on the matter despite it being in the courts law because of the many speculations surrounding the matter.
I’ve lately doubted Mwiimbu’s sanity and now the goings on in his Ministry seem to confirm that. It’s the most amateurish scheme one can hatch to take over another Party. The security that was provided to Sampa are all courtesy of Mwiimbu. It’ll finally be proven that he’s the one that even misled Nellie. The earliest HH removes him the better, otherwise he’ll live to regret. There’s nothing wrong with the Registrar or the record that he’s talking about. His hatred for PF had clouded his thinking. Anyway, he’s always been a very dull lawyer
The earlier HH removes him? Lol. Who do you think is giving him instructions sir? I vehemently and violently refuse to believe the actions of speaker, ministry of home Affairs and everything under them (police, registrar of societies etc) are devoid of state house interference.
We are not 5 year olds please. The woman is prompted by court order to release the list of office bearers, as soon as she does so armed police hound her out of the office and redeploy her. What difference does it make that she hasn’t been fired but ‘only’ been transferred?
This whole debacle started with her office issuing an unconstitutional order for political parties (conveniently leaving out UPND) to hold conventions, police protecting a sham PF convention and subsequently the alleged change in office bearers which was wildly acknowledged by some so called speaker.
Nonsensical behaviour that all well meaning Zambians must challenge.
Culmination of decades of mediocrity. I am glad I have lived to see the degeneration that we feared when our so-called leaders started manufacturing string for their puppetry. Now the entire country is a show.
Upnd this is serious desperation…..