Minister Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has described as fake, the alleged list of opposition PF office bearers supposedly from the Registrar of Societies.REGISTRAR OF SOCIETY HAS NOT BEEN FIRED-MWIIMBU

Mr Mwiimbu has also clarified that the Registrar of Societies has not been fired but reassigned to other duties at cabinet office, contrary to social media reports.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka , Mr. Mwiimbu said the alleged list shows former President Edgar Lungu having been registered as PF President in 2002 and yet he was a member of the UPND at the time.

He said that late President Michael Sata was PF President as of 2002 contrary to indications by the said list making rounds on social media.

And Mr Mwiimbu stated that the Registrar of Societies has no mandate to issue any list without consultation with the Attorney General who is a lawyer for the government.

Mr Mwiimbu confirmed that the Registrar of Societies advised parliament on the changes on the names of PF office bearers hence the move by the Speaker of the National Assembly to take note of the changes.

Mr Mwiimbu added that he has been forced to comment on the matter despite it being in the courts law because of the many speculations surrounding the matter.