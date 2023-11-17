The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has called for a mandatory asset declaration for senior government officials as a crucial step in addressing the concerning trend of unjustified wealth. ACC Chairperson Musa Mwenye emphasized that it is imperative to compel Permanent Secretaries and other controlling officers to declare their assets, noting that the current lack of obligation raises concerns about accountability.

Speaking at the Law Development Commission’s Legal Seminar on the effectiveness of the Order on unjustified Wealth in Zambia held in Lusaka on Wednesday, Mwenye underscored the need for heightened efforts in the fight against corruption, aligning with the objectives outlined in the Eighth National Development Plan.

Mwenye also emphasized the urgency of recovering stolen government assets and national resources, highlighting the importance of robust measures to combat corruption effectively.

At the same seminar, Zambia Law Development Commission Chairperson Ruth Chibbabuka echoed the call for concerted efforts in the fight against corruption and money laundering. The joint emphasis from both ACC and the Law Development Commission reflects the shared commitment to strengthening legal frameworks and implementing measures to curb unjustified wealth and corruption in Zambia.

As discussions unfold around the effectiveness of the Order on unjustified Wealth, stakeholders are urged to actively engage in the collective efforts to address corruption and promote transparency within the government. The call for mandatory asset declaration serves as a significant step towards fostering accountability and integrity among senior government officials.