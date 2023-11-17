In response to recent insinuations suggesting the involvement of President Hakainde Hichilema in the arrest of opposition leaders, State House has unequivocally distanced the President from these detentions. Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, speaking on behalf of State House, clarified that President Hichilema has no influence on the arrest of suspected lawbreakers and emphasized his commitment to national development and the restoration of the rule of law.
Hamasaka addressed the claims that opposition leaders were arrested based on their societal positions, asserting that no individual has been detained solely for being an opposition leader or belonging to specific regions. He emphasized that citizenship, regardless of political affiliation or regional background, subjects individuals to due process if suspected of violating the country’s laws.
“Being an opposition leader doesn’t grant immunity to lawlessness. This will not be accepted, now or in the future,” stated Hamasaka, highlighting the need for adherence to the rule of law even within the political sphere.
The Chief Communication Specialist urged Zambians to trust the Police Service to make arrests based on suspected lawbreaking, adhering to legal protocols. He called on citizens and stakeholders to condemn criminal activities that might be hiding behind opposition politics, emphasizing the importance of supporting the police in maintaining law and order.
Hamasaka also addressed the perception that being in opposition seemingly grants a license for lawlessness, noting that such a belief is flawed and delusional. He underscored the importance of civil language and urged citizens to avoid conflicts with the law, emphasizing that engaging in illegal activities does not increase one’s chances of ascending to the Presidency.
Hamasaka and your Hunger Hakainde, address the cost of living for an ordinary Zambian. Stop hiding in the name of arrests.
How far do you go with these lawlessness you claim. Let’s have Kadandas’ case on TV instead of camera so that Zambians can see who is involved.
This topic is getting boring
We all know how inefficient the police, Acc, Dpp, are
why contsantly blame state house ? they have more important issues to deal with
I think the President is not involved in the arrest of opposition leaders, however, he has the powers to probe these arrests and stop them if the arrests prove not warranted after his thouroug probe, especially that we have had no conviction even for people like Pep President who the Police have been arresting for a long time now