In response to recent insinuations suggesting the involvement of President Hakainde Hichilema in the arrest of opposition leaders, State House has unequivocally distanced the President from these detentions. Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, speaking on behalf of State House, clarified that President Hichilema has no influence on the arrest of suspected lawbreakers and emphasized his commitment to national development and the restoration of the rule of law.

Hamasaka addressed the claims that opposition leaders were arrested based on their societal positions, asserting that no individual has been detained solely for being an opposition leader or belonging to specific regions. He emphasized that citizenship, regardless of political affiliation or regional background, subjects individuals to due process if suspected of violating the country’s laws.

“Being an opposition leader doesn’t grant immunity to lawlessness. This will not be accepted, now or in the future,” stated Hamasaka, highlighting the need for adherence to the rule of law even within the political sphere.

The Chief Communication Specialist urged Zambians to trust the Police Service to make arrests based on suspected lawbreaking, adhering to legal protocols. He called on citizens and stakeholders to condemn criminal activities that might be hiding behind opposition politics, emphasizing the importance of supporting the police in maintaining law and order.

Hamasaka also addressed the perception that being in opposition seemingly grants a license for lawlessness, noting that such a belief is flawed and delusional. He underscored the importance of civil language and urged citizens to avoid conflicts with the law, emphasizing that engaging in illegal activities does not increase one’s chances of ascending to the Presidency.