The thrilling encounter between Zambia and Congo delivered a spectacle of goals and excitement, with Zambia emerging victorious with a final score of 4-2.

The first half began with a bang as Patson Daka of Zambia headed the ball into the high center of the goal from the center of the box, assisted by Emmanuel Banda, giving Zambia an early 1-0 lead in the 5th minute. However, Congo responded swiftly, with Silvere Ganvoula leveling the score at 1-1 in the 13th minute. Ganvoula’s right-footed shot from the center of the box found the back of the net, courtesy of an assist from Yhoan Andzouana.

Congo didn’t stop there and continued to apply pressure on Zambia’s defense. Mons Bassouamina of Congo made it 2-1 in their favor in the 15th minute, with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Gaïus Makouta. The first half continued for an extended period with a surprising 2-1 in favour of Congo.

The drama continued in the 43rd minute when Lameck Banda of Zambia scored a left-footed shot from the center of the box, equalizing the score at 2-2. Kings Kangwa provided the crucial assist.

The second half began with a flurry of substitutions, as both teams looked to make tactical adjustments. Bradley Mazikou replaced Morgan Poaty for Congo, and Clatous Chama came on for Benson Sakala for Zambia in the 56th minute. Subsequently, Julfin Ondongo and Domi Massoumou entered the field for Congo, replacing Bradley Mazikou and Prestige Mboungou in the 56th minute as well.

The second half continued with high-intensity play, and both teams were eager to secure the win. In the 69th minute, Zambia took the lead once again as Junior Fashion Sakala found the back of the net with an attempt from the center of the box, assisted by Lameck Banda, making it 3-2 in favor of Zambia.

In the late stages of the match, Zambia made strategic substitutions, with Edward Chilufya coming on for Lameck Banda in the 83rd minute. Congo also made changes, as Gabriel Charpentier replaced Mons Bassouamina, and Chandrel Massanga replaced Gaïus Makouta in the 81st minute.

The match’s defining moment came in the 90+2nd minute when Patson Daka of Zambia scored his second goal of the game. Daka’s left-footed shot from the center of the box found the back of the net, securing Zambia’s victory with a final score of 4-2.