Zambia is set to participate in the COSAFA Schools Football Championship to be staged in Zimbabwe from December 14-16.

The regional championship will be used as the qualifying competition for the 2024 CAF African Schools Football Championship.

In a media statement, COSAFA has announced that (11) Eleven COSAFA members will send boys and girls sides to compete in this Under-15 competition.

The second staging of the CAF African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier, Zimbabwe 2023 will take place in Harare from December 14-16, with a slight tweak to the tournament this year as teams vie to represent the region on the continental stage.

“Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, and hosts Zimbabwe will all be represented, and teams this year can be made up of the best players from the national qualifiers, rather than single schools,” COSAFA stated.

The draw for both competitions will be made in Harare ahead of the event.