A joint team of law enforcement officers, comprising Zambia Police and Zambia National Services (ZNS), discovered a staggering 22,600 bags of mealie meal in Chililabombwe’s PP Zambia Compound. The large quantity of mealie meal, each weighing 25 kilograms, was confiscated in the early hours of Friday, raising concerns about potential smuggling activities to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The seizure occurred as the officers conducted an operation in response to suspicions of illegal activities related to mealie meal distribution. The bags were found in various shops lacking proper supporting documents, suggesting a possible attempt at smuggling the essential commodity across the border.

Chililabombwe District Commissioner Precious Njekwa expressed her dismay at the situation and highlighted the negative impact of mealie meal smuggling on local food security. Njekwa urged citizens to resist the temptation of engaging in illegal activities, emphasizing that authorities remain vigilant in the border town.

Lamenting the lack of cooperation from some citizens, Njekwa stated, “It is sad to discover that there are some businessmen keeping bags of mealie-meal in some warehouses in PP-Zambia for purposes of selling it illegally, thereby negatively affecting mealie-meal prices.”

To address the issue, the seized mealie meal will be stored securely while security officers continue to collect from all remaining warehouses for further investigations. Njekwa urged the local business community in Chililabombwe to conduct their operations within the confines of the law, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal practices for the well-being of everyone.