Zambia’s national women’s football team, the Copper Queens, received a boost with the return of their first-choice goalkeeper, Hazel Nali, who arrived in the country from New Zealand. Nali underwent a successful knee surgery, and her return marks a positive step in her recovery journey.

The goalkeeper landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 15:40 hours, expressing her eagerness to return to the pitch. In a statement to ZNBC News, Nali shared that her doctors recommended continuing physiotherapy sessions in Zambia as part of her rehabilitation process.

“I cannot wait to get back on the pitch,” Nali exclaimed, expressing her gratitude to the Government, the Football Association of Zambia, and her fans for their unwavering support during her medical journey.

Highlighting the commitment to Nali’s well-being, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand, Elias Munshya, revealed that the government covered the cost of the surgery and arranged for some physiotherapy sessions. Munshya conveyed the government’s optimism about Nali’s swift and full recovery, expressing hope that she would soon rejoin the squad and contribute to Zambia’s football success.

Nali’s return is anticipated to boost the morale of the Copper Queens as they continue their preparations for upcoming competitions.