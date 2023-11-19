Zambia Coach Avram Grant has hailed Chipolopolo’s winning start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chipolopolo last night thrashed Congo Brazzaville 4-2 in their opening Group E home match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

In a post-match comment, Grant said Zambia performed well and deserved to beat Congo.

The Israeli coach added that Zambia were mentally stronger as they managed to recover from a 2-1 deficit to win 4-2.

“I saw a lot of good mentality, a lot of good football especially in the second half. We started the game well, we were leading 1-0 but we slept a little bit and they scored two fantastic goals and they are a good team Congo,” Grant said.

“In the second half, we dominated the game completely and this is a game that could have ended even in more goals. We missed good chances and they also missed two good chances but we deserve the win,” he said.

Congo coach Isaacs Ngata said his players had fatigue after arriving in Zambia 14 hours before kickoff.

Ngata demanded improvement from his team.

“It is true we came late and it was difficult for the players to adapt in this situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia is preparing to face Niger in their next Group E match in three days