A 23 years old grade eleven female pupil at Sailunga day secondary school in Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province has committed suicide.

This was after picking up a quarrel with her biological mother over a missing K10 note.

Northwestern province Police commissioner Dennis Moola has confirmed the matter in an interview and identified the deceased as Queen Kavungu.

Mr. Moola explained that the incident occurred between 20:00 hours on November 18th, 2023 and 14:00 hours on November 19th, 2023 in Makangu area of senior Chief Sailunga’s chiefdom.

“This occurred between 18, November, 2023 around 20:00 hours and 19, November 2023 around 14:00 hours at Makangu area Mwinilunga District and acting on the report Police rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased hanging on a tree” he said.

Th Uncle reported that his niece on November 18th, 2023 around 20:00 hours picked up a quarrel with her mother Fridah Kavungu, 44 of the same abode over her mother’s K10 she had gotten without her permission.

It was after the quarrel that the deceased suddenly fled from her home prompting her mother and other family members to launch a man hunt for her but to no avail.

To their shock and astonishment the following day, Queen’s body was found lifeless hanging to a tree in a nearby bush about 500 metres away from her home.

“The mother of the deceased and other family members tried to look for her but could not find her.

” Unfortunately, today on 19 November, 2023 around 14:00 hours the body of the deceased female Queen Kavungu was discovered by some family members hanging on a tree using a chitenge wrapper material at a nearby bush about 500 meters away from her home” he said.

Upon receipt of the report, police in the area rushed to the scene where a physical inspection of the body was conducted for suspected foul play which was not dictated.

Police have since advised the bereaved family to proceed with burial arrangements.