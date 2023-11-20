Former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, was back in court today for mention.

This was before Lusaka Chief Magistrate, Davies Chibwili.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Lusambo is charged with two counts of being in possession of property deemed to be proceeds of crime.

The details of the matter are that in the first count, Mr. Lusambo, between May 01, 2015 and December 31,2021, allegedly possessed property comprising a single storey four bedroomed house, guest wing, a gazebo and a car shed, all suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the second count, on unknown dates but between May 01, 2015 and December 31,2021 jointly with other persons unknown, Mr. Lusambo possessed six flats in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley also deemed to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Chibwili has since adjourned the matter to December 20,2023 for another mention and January 17 2024 for continuation of trial.