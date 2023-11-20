President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Rome, Italy for a state visit from the 21st to 22nd November, 2023, at the invitation of the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.
President Hichilema’s visit to Italy is aimed at reinforcing strategic bilateral and economic relations between Zambia and Italy, premised on shared values and mutual respect.
This is according to a statement released by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo.
Mr. Hichilema is scheduled to hold talks in Rome with President Mattarella, and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, on pertinent issues at bilateral and multilateral levels.
Mr. Hichilema will also meet the heads of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to discuss ways of strengthening collaboration and support in food security, rural development and poverty reduction.
The President is also scheduled to grace the Zambia-Italy Business Forum which will provide a platform to showcase Zambia’s investment potential and opportunities for joint venture collaborations.
He added that other engagements include a tour of Maccaresa Farm, a modern technologically advanced integrated farm whose model could be replicated in Zambia for the benefit of the people.
“President Hichilema’s visit to Italy is underpinned by the Administration’s ongoing efforts to transform the country’s economy and create equitable opportunities for the people in key sectors. In this regard, this crucial engagement by President Hichilema will consolidate the strong existing ties and enhanced cooperation between Zambia and Italy,” he said.
The President is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements in Italy.
