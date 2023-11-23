FAZ Super Division side Forest Rangers have unveiled new head coach Mwenya Chipepo after agreeing a 30-month contract.

Chipepo joins Forest less than a month after resigning from Power Dynamos.

Chipepo will be assisted by Manchi Janza, the ex-Lusaka Dynamos deputy coach.

Forest Chairman Mwaba Mulawo presented the two coaches to the media at Dola Hill Grounds on Wednesday.

“We firmly believe these appointments will not only instil hope among our stakeholders but also yield the desired results on the field.”

“With the exceptional quality of players at the club’s disposal and the expertise that the Coaches bring, we firmly believe that Forest Rangers can both qualify for and defend the ABSA Cup,” said Mulawo

Meanwhile, Forest Rangers have part ways with Assistant Coach Kennedy Kashobondo.

Coach Kashobondo assumed the role of interim head coach following Ian Bakala’s departure for Nkana last September.