The Fistula Foundation has officially handed over a state-of-the-art Fistula Ward with a 40-bed capacity to St. Francis Mission Hospital in Katete District. The newly constructed ward, valued at over K2 million, aims to provide dedicated space for treating a substantial number of fistula patients concurrently, ultimately contributing to the decongestion of the hospital.

The event, attended by Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, marked a significant step forward in addressing maternal and neonatal health concerns in the region. Minister Phiri emphasized that maternal and neonatal services remain a top priority for the government, expressing the administration’s commitment to eradicating obstetric fistula—a condition that adversely affects the fundamental human rights of women.

“The government is committed to achieving universal health coverage for sexual and reproductive health services. The government’s vision is to prevent fistula and institutionalize treatment at all provincial hospitals,” Minister Phiri stated.

Bwalya Chomba, the Fistula Foundation Zambia Programmes Director, affirmed her organization’s dedication to supplementing government efforts in providing high-quality repair services for fistula cases. Ms. Chomba highlighted the pervasive impact of fistula in many communities, expressing the organization’s commitment to supporting the treatment of affected women in the Eastern Province.

“In the world that we envision, women will be able to flourish in their communities instead of languishing in the shadows. Today, we celebrate the three-year partnership, during which we have supported the treatment of almost 350 women for a free life-transforming surgery coming from across the entire Eastern Province,” she declared.

William Mchombo, the Chairperson of the St. Francis Hospital Board, conveyed gratitude to the Fistula Foundation for its commitment to improving the well-being of women in the area. He also acknowledged the government’s ongoing support for church health institutions, emphasizing the positive impact of various health initiatives.

Chief Mbang’ombe of the Chewa people in Katete and Sinda Districts pledged to ensure that women suffering from fistula in the communities receive the necessary repair surgeries. Obstetric fistula, resulting from prolonged obstructed labor during childbirth, remains a significant health concern, and the new Fistula Ward at St. Francis Mission Hospital is poised to make a considerable impact in addressing this challenge in the Eastern Province.