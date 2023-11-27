Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo, has called on citizens to adopt a healthier lifestyle as a proactive measure against non-communicable diseases. Emphasizing the importance of incorporating physical exercises into daily routines, the minister believes that such efforts will alleviate pressure on the country’s health system.

Minister Masebo underscored the significance of regular exercise as a lifestyle choice, stating that it contributes not only to longer life expectancy but also to increased productivity, thereby fostering economic development. As a commitment to promoting wellness, she announced that every ministry event would be preceded by a health-related activity.

The call to action came during a “walk for life” event organized ahead of the 3rd Annual International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA), scheduled to take place in Lusaka from November 27th to 30th, 2023.

Addressing the upcoming conference, Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, revealed that the event anticipates the participation of over 5,000 delegates from across Africa, with an additional 25,000 expected to join virtually. The summit aims to celebrate Africa’s achievements in addressing public health challenges while recognizing individuals who have significantly contributed to improving the continent’s health outcomes.

Minister Masebo’s advocacy for healthier living aligns with global efforts to prevent and manage non-communicable diseases through lifestyle modifications, emphasizing the critical role of individual choices in public health outcomes.