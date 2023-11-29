By Misheck Kakonde

In the wake of the UPND’s governance, the stark contrast between promised pledges and stark realities has shattered public trust. The failure to deliver on commitments, along with the misleading depiction of achievements such as the IMF deal, has left citizens disheartened, yearning for the anticipated change. The timeless adage that “lies have short legs” stands evident, exposing the limitations of deceit in the face of tangible outcomes.

Winston Churchill’s said “the price of greatness is responsibility” resonates deeply. The current UPND administration shoulders the burden of being held accountable for veering away from the assurances extended to the Zambian people. Drawing from Theodore Roosevelt’s words, urging courageous endeavors despite setbacks, emphasizes the imperative for action over passive acceptance.

Furthermore, those staunchly supporting the government will soon awaken from their political slumber. Hunger and hardship do not discriminate based on political loyalty, the consequences of governmental actions impact all citizens, irrespective of party affiliations. Thus, it is crucial for Zambians to transcend partisan divides and embrace a profound sense of patriotism for the nation’s collective welfare.

In the realm of governance, the role of the Speaker of the National Assembly assumes paramount importance. Upholding impartiality and exemplifying honorable conduct are imperative in this position. Taking inspiration from former speakers like Amusa Mwanamwambwa could serve as a guiding light for the current Speaker in steering parliamentary affairs with integrity, transcending political biases for the greater good of Zambia.

The UPND leaders in government Plutocratic behavior is worrying, the administration should learn from leaders like Kenneth Kaunda who echoed a call for unity and collective progress, than the weekly arrests of opposition members, people with different views without evidence for arresting in trying to excite the unsuspecting Zambian citizens. Kaunda’s emphasis on unity in diversity and a shared vision for a better future can serve as a beacon for Zambians in transcending political differences for the nation’s prosperity.

Enough with the deception, it is time to for the Hakainde led administration to be honest and seek a national indaba to discuss the economic status of Zambia and find solutions to avoid this political hallucination we are witnessing.

The author is a legal scholar, comparative politics specialist, History and Cultural Studies, expertise in international relations, negotiation, and protocol (ZIDIS). Author of the book “peering into Zambia Cultures, Ceremonies” and contributor in the book “Young Zambia between poverty and abundant resources”. Email: [email protected]