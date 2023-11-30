Shepolopolo Zambia Coach Bruce Mwape is pleased with the giant step made by his side toward qualifying for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup.

Mwape’s Zambia side on Wednesday evening thrashed Angola 6-0 in the first leg tie of the final WAFCON qualifying round played away in Luanda.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda registered a hat-trick in Angola.

In a post match comment, Mwape said Zambia is looking forward to winning the return leg set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on December 5.

“Our target was to finish the game here in Angola. Even when we were leaving Zambia that is the message we left,” Mwape said.

“As a technical bench we are very much happy about the result and when we get back to Zambia we will still make sure that we carry the day so that we qualify to the Africa Cup,” he said.

Overall winners in this round will qualify to the WAFCON to be hosted by Morocco.