President Hakainde Hichilema landed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ahead of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government. This marks a significant presence for Zambia at COP28, and President Hichilema is set to play a prominent role in the upcoming climate discussions.

President Hichilema is slated to deliver a keynote address on behalf of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change at the Climate Change Conference. His participation emphasizes Zambia’s commitment to addressing climate-related challenges and contributing to global efforts for sustainable solutions.

Among the key engagements, the Zambian Head of State will take part in a moderated Round Table discussion at the High-Level Stake Presidential Event organized by AUDA-NEPAD and AGRA. The focus will be on leveraging investment for climate adaptation through Food Systems Transformation, underscoring the intersectionality of climate, agriculture, and sustainable development.

State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has outlined that President Hichilema is also expected to attend the Commonwealth Royal Reception. This event marks the launch of the inaugural Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland. The reception will be graced by King Charles the Third of England and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his stay in Dubai, President Hichilema will engage in crucial bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. These discussions are anticipated to address collaborative efforts in tackling climate change, fostering international partnerships, and advancing sustainable development goals.

Additionally, President Hichilema will be present at the launch of the Critical Materials Club by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This initiative aligns with global efforts to secure critical resources for clean energy technologies, a critical aspect of the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon future.

President Hichilema expressed his commitment to ensuring that Zambia benefits from the global pledges and initiatives discussed during COP28, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to bridge the financing gap required for achieving net-zero emissions and restoring biodiversity.

This series of engagements reflects Zambia’s active involvement in shaping the discourse and actions surrounding climate change on the international stage. President Hichilema’s participation underscores the nation’s dedication to contributing to global solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future.