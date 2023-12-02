On the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), President Hakainde Hichilema engaged in fruitful bilateral discussions with President Emmanuel Macron of France and His Excellency Ding Xuexiang, the Executive Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China.

The talks with President Macron focused on matters of mutual interest affecting both Zambia and France. The leaders, representing nations that enjoy longstanding and cordial relations, discussed avenues for further cooperation in various areas of development and technical assistance. President Hichilema expressed gratitude to President Macron and the French people for their continued support and underscored the importance of nurturing the growing ties between the two nations.

“We appreciate the support that France has provided to Zambia over the years, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” President Hichilema stated.

President Hichilema acknowledged the historical growth in relations between Zambia and France and highlighted the commitment to fostering increased collaboration on shared interests.

In a separate bilateral meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, President Hichilema extended gratitude to His Excellency Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China, for the warm welcome extended during his recent State Visit to China. President Hichilema conveyed his best wishes for the continued prosperity of China and its people.

During the talks, the leaders emphasized the enduring nature of the ‘all-weather friendship’ between Zambia and China, dating back to Zambia’s independence in 1964. The discussions centered on further strengthening this friendship and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

“We are committed to building on the solid foundation of our bilateral relations with China for the benefit of both our nations. The talks with Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang were productive and reflect our mutual desire for continued growth and collaboration,” President Hichilema stated.

As President Hichilema continues his diplomatic engagements at COP28, these bilateral talks underscore Zambia’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and strengthening ties with key global partners. The discussions with President Macron and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang mark significant steps towards enhancing diplomatic and economic relations for the mutual benefit of Zambia and its partner nations.