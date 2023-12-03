Today’s Scripture

“The father said, ‘Quick, bring me the best robe, my very own robe, and I will place it on his shoulders. Bring the ring, the seal of sonship, and I will put it on his finger. And bring out the best shoes you can find for my son.’”

Luke 15:22, TPT

Fully Restored

Friend, if you’re familiar with the parable of the prodigal son, you know this young man had wasted all his father’s inheritance on partying and returned home dirty, broken, desperate, and feeling worthless. But when the father, who represents God, saw his son, he ran to him and embraced him. He immediately fully restored his son with the best robe, the family ring, and new shoes. Seeing him, no one would have believed he had made such poor decisions and ended up eating with hogs.

The parable shows that when God restores us, we come out fully restored, full of joy, with gifts coming out, healthy, blessed, and prosperous. Get rid of the lie that says, “You’ll always be at a disadvantage. Look at the mistakes you’ve made.” That’s the enemy trying to keep you feeling condemned and unworthy and from putting on the best robe. Don’t take that bait. Put on the Father’s robe of righteousness and favor. Put on the ring of authority that has your name on it. He’s bringing you into a place of destiny.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You forgive me, imperfect as I am, and that every mistake I’ve made has already been paid for by Jesus on the cross. Thank You for Your heart of compassion, love, and restoring mercy. I believe that You robe me in Your righteousness and favor. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”