Coach Bruce Mwape has repeated that Zambia won’t underrate Angola in Tuesday evening’s 2024 Women’s Africa Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Shepolopolo Zambia have a 6-0 lead from the first leg match of the final qualifying round played in Luanda, Angola last week.

In a pre-match comment, Mwape declared Zambia ready for the match.

“The team is ready for tomorrow’s game against Angola. Although we beat them in Angola it doesn’t mean we are underrating them,” Mwape said.

“There will be nothing like underrating them. I am sure Angola would like to win the second leg but we are ready for the match,” he said.

The match will kick off at 18h00.

Meanwhile, Angola arrived in Ndola on Monday ahead of the qualifying match.