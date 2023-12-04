President Hakainde Hichilema, representing Zambia at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, took advantage of the international platform to engage with leaders from diverse sectors. Among the distinguished visitors to the Zambian Pavilion was His Excellency Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

During the bilateral discussions at the Zambian Pavilion, President Hichilema and Mr. Blair exchanged views on various matters of global significance. The meeting provided an invaluable opportunity to discuss shared challenges and explore potential collaborative efforts between Zambia and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

“We were honored to host His Excellency Tony Blair at our Zambian Pavilion during COP28. The discussions were insightful, touching on important global issues. Engaging with leaders from different sectors, including those from the corporate world, allowed us to exchange ideas and perspectives,” stated President Hichilema.

The presence of the former UK Prime Minister underscored the international recognition of Zambia’s commitment to addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has been at the forefront of promoting effective governance, economic development, and tackling global challenges.

Accompanied by the First Lady, President Hichilema has returned home from COP28 in the United Arab Emirates. The delegation’s participation in the conference reflects Zambia’s dedication to contributing meaningfully to global efforts in combating climate change and fostering international cooperation.

As the President and the First Lady return to Zambia, they bring with them the experiences and insights gained from COP28, reinforcing the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability and collaboration on the global stage. The engagements at the conference are expected to have a positive impact on Zambia’s initiatives related to climate action and sustainable development in the coming years.