President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to visit Seseli Mine in Chingola on the Copperbelt, where a number of illegal miners find themselves trapped in a flooded open-pit mine. The announcement was made by Copper Minister Elisha Matambo during a press briefing in Chingola, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing the critical situation.
Minister Matambo expressed confidence in the measures and interventions implemented by the government, ensuring that the ongoing rescue mission will reach the trapped miners. The President’s visit underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s hands-on approach in coordinating the rescue efforts.
Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe provided further assurance, stating that safety precautions are rigorously being followed to maximize the chances of a successful rescue operation. He emphasized that the government has engaged with families affected by the incident, with twenty-seven families having come forward to claim missing relatives.
“So far, the government has met the affected family members, providing support and information on the ongoing rescue efforts,” noted Minister Kabuswe.
To enhance the manpower involved in the rescue operation, the government has enlisted the support of approximately 400 casual workers. Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga confirmed this development during a donation event where the Chinese Community, led by New Future Investment, contributed food supplies to the rescue team.
“Government is doing everything possible to ensure that the rescue operation is concluded as soon as possible,” assured Mr. Kamenga. The additional workforce reflects the collective efforts to intensify the ongoing rescue mission.
Sandy Shi, Director of New Future Investment, conveyed the concern of the Chinese Community in Chingola, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the government in alleviating the burden posed by the tragic incident. The collaborative efforts between the government and various stakeholders, including the Chinese Community, highlight the unity of purpose in the face of adversity.
Ministers stop rescure, to await for President on vacation in Dubai.
Illegal miners screaming for help for 4 days, but you answer them to wait for HH The Almighty President!
If what these boys were doing is illegal then who ever was buying the copper from them must be held accountable for buying goods from an illegal activity. This chinese firm has been the buyer and he must be arrested for encouraging illegal activity.
Kapoka knows about this illegal activity and he knows the chinese buyer.
Too little too late, for a very incentive president. He care more about his money friends than his own people. I hope the people of Chingola will show him the exit door.
I have been expecting statements from the owners of Senseli Mine and the Mines Safety Department to give us the probable cause of the accident and the estimated number of casualties. There must be consequences for this unnecessary loss of lives. We were insulted as bitter PF cadres when we expressed concern about the illegal activities of the shadowy company Senseli Mine at KCM. Now there’s a tragedy and you can’t tell us how many people are affected? Don’t take God’s people for granted. One day you’ll be called to answer
Truth be told there is nothing this president or indeed any other could have done that could have changed anything. You might not like him and by God you may be justified but on this one he did the right thing to send in the support required. What could have changed even if he came the same day the accident happened? Underground rescue is not child’s play. We just need equipment which is there and the very people who work there plus Technical support. Everthing is there. He even sent in Commoandos. What more did you want him to do?