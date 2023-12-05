As our nation continues grappling with AIDS………yes, you heard me right; Acquired Inadequate Development Syndrome (AIDS), we expected those that have had the privilege of perambulating through the gates of institutions of higher learning to memorise theories and walked away cum laude, to be busy prescribing smart solutions for our endemic malaise!
But what have we witnessed from these armchair critics, instead? Constant bickering and squabbling and spewing out cheap propaganda from desperate individuals eager to hoodwink the public……nay, access the honeycomb so that they can equally have their fair share of the spoils and thrills!
For instance, the Zambia Police under the New Dawn Administration just announced scrapping of all static security checkpoints and roadblocks on all our roads…. Just when we expected the likes of perennial critics such as self imposed leader of the Socialist Party, Fred M’membe to embrace and applaud such a revolutionary feat, he drops a bomb that has left many of us with jaws dropping!
“By removing static security checkpoint and roadblocks on these haulage routes what activities is Mr Hichilema and his government trying to ease? What really is going on here? Can they come clean and tell the nation the logic behind this highly suspicious decision?” wonders M’membe on his Facebook page.
Absolutely hogwash; mindless conspiracy theories!
On several occasions, I have endured the 1,398.2km stretch between Cape Town and Johannesburg by bus in crime prone South Africa; I’ve equally been chauffeur driven on the 147km highway from Friesland to Amsterdam in the Netherlands at the height of terrorist attacks, on both occasions I have never encountered any unnecessary road blocks or police check points. The only time I’ve witnessed road blocks is when there’s been a grisly road carnage or money heist and the terrorist threat has been upgraded to red alert in the two countries, respectively. What I’ve seen instead, are highway patrol vehicles strategically stationed on either side of the road eagerly waiting to give chase to suspicious looking vehicles!
Road blocks and check points have not only been a nuisance for most road users, but actually precious mines where corrupt cops turned up each day to mint gold! Challenge the Anti Corruption Commission to conduct investigations, you’ll be shocked to see assets some of these police officers have accumulated compared to their modest salaries.
If my civic education knowledge serves me right, road blocks and check points were introduced during the colonial era to monitor the movement of freedom fighters or indeed set traps for them! After the liberation struggle, the UNIP government equally adopted the same strategy mainly to detect clandestine activities of insurgents who were active at the time sniffing for opportunities to erase our strategic installations such as bridges, airports and communication facilities etc. to the ground as punishment for sheltering freedom fighters from Southern Africa.
Come on dude; we no longer live in the Dark Ages! There are always advanced techniques available to monitor the movement of our precious minerals or indeed intercept drunks and those those who may have committed heinous crimes in one place or another. What happened to the concept of smart cities anyway?
Prince Bill M. Kaping’a
Political/Social Analyst
The hired gun against M’membe is at it again.
Nothing good coming from the fake prince. Those cameras will not detect criminals and illegal immigrants. I’m sure when these road blocks are brought back you find reasons to defend the U-turn. Simply put, the anus only takes out what the stomach rejects.
No,damn ass.Your anus can also take out your worms that volunteer
You can say what you like about the “The Fred” but he is hitting the nail on the head. We are our own enem1es. The only criticism I have for this man is that he is partly to blame for our current state of affairs. Fred and his Post newspaper are the architects of today’s politics in Zambia. Not everyone has amnesia but we still remember when the Post newspaper was trying to out muscle the government of the day instead of offering checks and balances. You had your chance but decided to abuse it but it’s never too late to put things right.
You are right. Fred stepped on too many toes. Looking back I realize that Rupiah Bwezani Banda wasn’t the devil that the Post made him out to be. In my opinion RB could be the best president both past and present. But Mmembe made sure we all found cause to hate this affable man. May His Joyous Soul Continue Resting in Peace.
Biased political analyst you are. Give us a break sir.
Give us a break sir.