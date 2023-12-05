As our nation continues grappling with AIDS………yes, you heard me right; Acquired Inadequate Development Syndrome (AIDS), we expected those that have had the privilege of perambulating through the gates of institutions of higher learning to memorise theories and walked away cum laude, to be busy prescribing smart solutions for our endemic malaise!

But what have we witnessed from these armchair critics, instead? Constant bickering and squabbling and spewing out cheap propaganda from desperate individuals eager to hoodwink the public……nay, access the honeycomb so that they can equally have their fair share of the spoils and thrills!

For instance, the Zambia Police under the New Dawn Administration just announced scrapping of all static security checkpoints and roadblocks on all our roads…. Just when we expected the likes of perennial critics such as self imposed leader of the Socialist Party, Fred M’membe to embrace and applaud such a revolutionary feat, he drops a bomb that has left many of us with jaws dropping!

“By removing static security checkpoint and roadblocks on these haulage routes what activities is Mr Hichilema and his government trying to ease? What really is going on here? Can they come clean and tell the nation the logic behind this highly suspicious decision?” wonders M’membe on his Facebook page.

Absolutely hogwash; mindless conspiracy theories!

On several occasions, I have endured the 1,398.2km stretch between Cape Town and Johannesburg by bus in crime prone South Africa; I’ve equally been chauffeur driven on the 147km highway from Friesland to Amsterdam in the Netherlands at the height of terrorist attacks, on both occasions I have never encountered any unnecessary road blocks or police check points. The only time I’ve witnessed road blocks is when there’s been a grisly road carnage or money heist and the terrorist threat has been upgraded to red alert in the two countries, respectively. What I’ve seen instead, are highway patrol vehicles strategically stationed on either side of the road eagerly waiting to give chase to suspicious looking vehicles!

Road blocks and check points have not only been a nuisance for most road users, but actually precious mines where corrupt cops turned up each day to mint gold! Challenge the Anti Corruption Commission to conduct investigations, you’ll be shocked to see assets some of these police officers have accumulated compared to their modest salaries.

If my civic education knowledge serves me right, road blocks and check points were introduced during the colonial era to monitor the movement of freedom fighters or indeed set traps for them! After the liberation struggle, the UNIP government equally adopted the same strategy mainly to detect clandestine activities of insurgents who were active at the time sniffing for opportunities to erase our strategic installations such as bridges, airports and communication facilities etc. to the ground as punishment for sheltering freedom fighters from Southern Africa.

Come on dude; we no longer live in the Dark Ages! There are always advanced techniques available to monitor the movement of our precious minerals or indeed intercept drunks and those those who may have committed heinous crimes in one place or another. What happened to the concept of smart cities anyway?

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst