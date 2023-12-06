Shepolopolo Zambia Captain Barbra Banda has hailed her team’s qualification to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup to be hosted by Morocco.
Zambia qualified for the Africa Cup with a 12-0 aggregate win over Angola.
The Bruce Mwape coached side on Tuesday night secured qualification with a 6-0 home win against Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola after winning the away first leg with an identical score-line in Luanda seven days earlier.
In a post-match comment, Banda has attributed Zambia’s third consecutive WAFCON qualification to teamwork.
“Qualification to the WAFCON is sealed,” Banda wrote on her official face-book page.
“Great effort from the whole team and thank you ba Ndola for the support,” she stated.
This is the fourth appearance Zambia will be making at the WAFCON.
