Leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) Fred M’membe has frowned upon politicking the Senseli mine tragedy that left numerous people trapped.
Featuring on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy yesterday, Dr M’membe shocked the host of the show as he shunned away from politics while commenting on the matter in question.
The host seemingly expected the opposition leader to emulate the stance of other party leaders who have been pointing fingers at government on the tragedy.
Among the many issues raised regarding the matter in question, the politicians in question questioned why President Hakainde Hichilema had opted to stay in Dubai when there was such a tragedy back home.
But in response, Dr M’membe said “I don’t think this is the time to delve into what happened, who is at fault, what went wrong, now our focus is on the recovery of those who have been buried so that there can be a closure for the families. It’s time also to mourn the dead.”
“People are in mourning, people are in grief, pain, I think there will be a time to look at what happened, but not now.”
Dr M’membe said time will come to look at what happened.He said no one should be encouraged to start politicking the matter.
“Ninshita yakulosha ino, and I think let us focus on that. Let’s make it as easy as possible for those who have lost dear ones. Time will come to look at what happened,” he said.
“The focus now is to retrieve the remains, the bodies of those who are perishing in that accident and ensure that you know, they are given a decent burial, and their families are comforted, we mourn with them. It’s a nation in mourning now.”
Oh so Grz should shy away from such ?
plus anyone going there to show support is doing it in the name of politics ??
But when asked on the program on what his solutions to the high cost of living were, the man could not even point at one. Despite the interviewer asking several times on what the alternatives were to the economic woes , the man could not even produce one. This is a non political statement but just stating a fact
At least he didn’t pretend like HH who had all the solutions to the high cost of living we suffered under the PF.
Fred the whole thing is political. If it weren’t, this death trap could have been closed a long time ago. When government was clean in the olden days such operations were closed without delay followed by prosecutions.
I remember how the emerald area was monitored by combined ZP, mine police and Zambia army. It was a no go area. Today the place is crowded by hundreds of illegal miners. They can’t be removed because it’s their empowerment… until disaster befalls us.
Like I said before in Zambia everything is Politics…just arguing 24/7…. Damn you if you do…..damn you if you don’t
Now every Jim and jack has suddenly become an expert on Mining and Mmembe is now becoming “Mr know it all”…..just the way HH behaved whilst in opposition but now HH has realized that its easier said than done….
752 thousand square kilometers of land which can be opened up to agriculture and surprising unemployment remains the biggest pandemic the country has. It is clear that ZNS, commercial farmers, and other farmers are inadequate to meet production both for domestic and international demand. Let us remove our people from those death trap mines to something that can sort out our issues almost instantly please
@ Lameck Zulu Banda
You’re not a Politician so you probably care but Politicians themselves they don’t care about creating employment for the youths….they only care about putting money in their own pockets and their family members and friends…..youths now risking their lives for pennies and they die almost every day in those mines but the owners keep it as a secret
This Heading is misleading, Mmembe is saying dont play politics now, lets rescue, recover bodies and mourn. The time for apportioning blame and calling politicians to account is coming.